'Doctor X' Ratings Approach 20 Percent As 'Final Table' Premieres

“Doctor X” has earned the fifth-highest viewership ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in SBS history!

On October 24, the hit medical drama wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, “Doctor X” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 19.5 percent for its latest episode, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air this week.

“Doctor X” is now tied with “The Penthouse 3” for the fifth-highest ratings of any SBS Friday-Saturday drama, bested only by “The Penthouse 2” (which peaked at 29.2 percent), “Agent Kim Reactivated” (23.1 percent), “The Fiery Priest” (22.0 percent), and “Taxi Driver 2” (21.0 percent).

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “Final Table” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent.

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” remained the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Saturday, scoring an average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent for its fifth episode.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” held steady with an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent, while Channel A’s “Dive into You” scored a nationwide average of 0.2 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 15.2 percent.

Watch “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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