Red Velvet's 'Russian Roulette' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 300 Million Views

Another Red Velvet music video has joined the 300 million club on YouTube!

Not long after 6 a.m. KST on October 25, Red Velvet’s music video for “Russian Roulette” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their third music video to reach the milestone after “Bad Boy” and “Psycho.”

Red Velvet originally released the music video for “Russian Roulette” on September 7, 2016 at 12 a.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over 10 years, one month, and 18 days to hit the 300 million mark.

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

Watch the iconic music video for “Russian Roulette” again below:

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