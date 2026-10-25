Hong Hwa Yeon Pleads With Ahn Hyo Seop After Chasing Him To the Airport In 'Final Table'

Hong Hwa Yeon will chase Ahn Hyo Seop all the way to the airport on the next episode of “Final Table”!

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a new drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Final Table,” genius chef Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) made a visit to Famiglia, a restaurant that held cherished memories of his father, ahead of his scheduled departure for the United States. However, he was upset to find that the food was a far cry from the exquisite dishes he remembered. After angrily storming into the kitchen to speak his mind, Kang Han wound up clashing with Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon), the daughter of the restaurant’s late chef-owner.

In the drama’s upcoming second episode of the drama, Choi Song Yi decides that joining the new cooking survival show “The Table: K-Chef 2026” is the only way she can revive the struggling Famiglia. In order to make her plan a reality, Choi Song Yi rushes to the airport to track Kang Han down and stop him from leaving.

Determined to keep Famiglia going, Choi Song Yi earnestly begs Kang Han for his help with a desperate look in her eyes. Meanwhile, Kang Han is caught off guard by the unexpected arrival of Choi Song Yi and her bold attempt to recruit him.

As the two sit across from one another at a table, the air between them is charged with tension. Will Choi Song Yi be able to convince Kang Han to stay in Korea, or will he leave for the United States as planned?

To find out how Kang Han responds to Choi Song Yi’s proposal, catch the second episode of “Final Table” on October 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)