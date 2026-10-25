Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Both Receive Missions To Win Each Other's Hearts In '100 Days Of Deception'

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung’s complex relationship is about to get even more complicated on “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong wound up serving as an interpreter during the interrogation of the newly captured Geum Seok Joong (Kam Woo Sung). The brutal torture and violence she witnessed, along with Fukuda (Kim Joong Hee)’s chilling threats, led her to decide to quit being a spy.

Despite being warned that traitors would be eliminated, Lee Ga Kyeong packed up her things and left the house. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) approaching Lee Ga Kyeong while hiding a gun behind his back.

In the drama’s upcoming episode, Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) assigns Lee Ga Kyeong a new mission: winning Sato Hideo’s heart. At the same time, Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) similarly instructs Sato Hideo to gain Lee Ga Kyeong’s trust.

Amidst the pressure of their new assignments, Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo share a tense moment gazing into one another’s eyes from a close distance. Notably, neither of them looks away as they hold each other’s stare.

In the next set of stills, Lee Ga Kyeong appears startled by something as Sato Hideo reaches out to grab her.

The drama’s production team teased, “Lee Ga Kyeong has reached a critical turning point as a spy. Please keep an eye on what sort of decision she makes, the reasons for her choice, and what she does next.”

They added, “Please look forward to seeing whether ‘sincerity’ can fix the relationship between Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo, who are currently entangled in a web of lies and suspicions about one another.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” below:

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