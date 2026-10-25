Jung Yong Hwa And Hong Seung Hee Clash After Her Return From The Dead In 'Oh! My Guard'

Jung Yong Hwa is utterly confused by Hong Seung Hee on the new drama “Oh! My Guard”!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Spoilers

The first episode of “Oh! My Guard” ended on a twist: Oh Hae Ra, who had been presumed dead, suddenly appeared before Uhm Tae Bong and took down all the actors filming an action scene with him. Having made an unexpected transformation from timid chaebol heiress to tough, confident bodyguard, Oh Hae Ra declared, “I told you. That I would always protect you.”

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Uhm Tae Bong and Oh Hae Ra reunite at a restaurant. Initially, a startled Uhm Tae Bong points a finger at Oh Hae Ra as if questioning her. But after learning something about the woman who is so determined to protect him, Uhm Tae Bong’s expression changes, as if he has been swayed by this new information.

The drama’s production team teased, “Uhm Tae Bong and Oh Hae Ra’s incredible relationship, which graced the thrilling ending of the first episode, will become even more entangled starting from Episode 2. What happened to Oh Hae Ra, who came back to life after officially being pronounced dead, and how will Uhm Tae Bong’s everyday life change because of this suspicious woman? Please join us for this exciting plot.”

The second episode of “Oh! My Guard” will air on October 25 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)