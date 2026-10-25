Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Take Their Final Journey Into The Past In 'Dive Into You'

Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk have only one chance left to set things right on “Dive into You”!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

Previously on “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru took multiple trips back in time in order to protect their loved ones. While desperately trying to find a way not to lose either Jung Woo Jae or Seo Ye Rang (Moon Seung You), they wound up discovering the true nature of the deranged Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Suk).

With only one chance remaining, the twins embark on their final journey into the past.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture Yoon Ha Na, Jung Woo Jae, Yoon Ha Ru, and Seo Ye Rang on a relaxing double date at the Han River.

While Yoon Ha Na and Seo Ye Rang open up in a honest heart-to-heart, Jung Woo Jae and Yoon Ha Ru go head-to-head in a fierce game of basketball.

The next episode of “Dive into You” will air on October 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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