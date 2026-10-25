ENHYPEN Announces November Comeback With Spinoff Single 'THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD'

Just two months after their last comeback, ENHYPEN is already gearing up for a new release!

On October 26 at midnight KST, BELIFT LAB announced that ENHYPEN would be returning next month with a new “spinoff single” called “THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD.”

“‘The SIN : PARALLEL WORLD’ is a spinoff single that brings ‘THE SIN’ series to a close,” stated BELIFT LAB. “It tells the story of ‘you’ and ‘me,’ having come to realize that simply being together is a ‘blessing,’ affirming our destined connection in a parallel world.”

ENHYPEN’s new digital track will be released on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST, along with their single CD (which is only available in the United States).

The physical album will be released three days later, on November 23 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!