ENHYPEN Announces November Comeback With Spinoff Single 'THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD'

ENHYPEN Announces November Comeback With Spinoff Single "THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD"

Music
Oct 25, 2026
by E Cha

Just two months after their last comeback, ENHYPEN is already gearing up for a new release!

On October 26 at midnight KST, BELIFT LAB announced that ENHYPEN would be returning next month with a new “spinoff single” called “THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD.”

“‘The SIN : PARALLEL WORLD’ is a spinoff single that brings ‘THE SIN’ series to a close,” stated BELIFT LAB. “It tells the story of ‘you’ and ‘me,’ having come to realize that simply being together is a ‘blessing,’ affirming our destined connection in a parallel world.”

ENHYPEN’s new digital track will be released on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST, along with their single CD (which is only available in the United States).

The physical album will be released three days later, on November 23 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

ENHYPEN

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