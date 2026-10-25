'Doctor X' And '100 Days Of Deception' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Doctor X” and “100 Days of Deception” swept the top spots on the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “Doctor X” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to “Doctor X” topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, star Kim Ji Won also continued her reign at No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, while Jang Seung Jo entered the list at No. 7.

The next highest spots on both lists went to tvN’s “100 Days of Deception,” which rose to No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Meanwhile, leads Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung climbed to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively on the actor list.

ENA’s “Between Steps” took No. 3 on this week’s drama list, with stars Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun ranking No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” rose to No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin came in at No. 6 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

In its final week on air, TVING’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” made the drama list at No. 5.

Netflix’s “Take Charge of My Heart” held steady at No. 6 on the drama list, with leads Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang taking No. 8 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

TVING’s new rom-com “Make Me Tingle” debuted at No. 8 on the drama list, while Disney+’s upcoming series “The Remarried Empress” entered the list at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Doctor X” tvN “100 Days of Deception” ENA “Between Steps” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” TVING “The Ordinary Jackpot” Netflix “Take Charge of My Heart” TVING “Make Me Tingle” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” JTBC “Fly High Butterfly” Disney+ “The Remarried Empress”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim Ji Won (“Doctor X”) Kim You Jung (“100 Days of Deception”) Park Jinyoung (“100 Days of Deception”) Choo Young Woo (“Between Steps”) Kim So Hyun (“Between Steps”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Jang Seung Jo (“Doctor X”) Chae Soo Bin (“Take Charge of My Heart”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Kim Young Kwang (“Take Charge of My Heart”)

Start watching “Make Me Tingle” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “The Ordinary Jackpot” here:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below!

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