Watch: NMIXX's Lily And Sullyoon + ILLIT's Yunah And Wonhee Take Over 'Amazing Saturday' In Fun Preview

Get ready to see members of NMIXX and ILLIT on “Amazing Saturday”!

The popular tvN variety show has aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature NMIXX’s Lily and Sullyoon, along with ILLIT’s Yunah and Wonhee, as guests.

The preview starts with Lily and Sullyoon adorably attempting and failing to introduce themselves in unison. Later, after expressing confidence in guessing song lyrics, Sullyoon hilariously apologizes when things don’t go quite as expected.

Wonhee, who has guested on “Amazing Saturday” multiple times, cracks up the cast with her antics, while newcomer Yunah impresses everyone with her skills during the show’s games.

The next episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on October 31 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!