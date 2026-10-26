Park Min Young And Yook Sungjae Get Off On The Wrong Foot In New Romance Drama 'Nine To Six'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has shared a glimpse of Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae’s unfortunate first encounter!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Kang Ji Yi is the deputy manager of the legal team at Chronic Motors, and she is a workaholic who has proven her worth through her skills. When it comes to work, Kang Ji Yi is a perfectionist who refuses to leave any room for error. Han Seon Woo, who joins her team as a new intern, is a caring and emotional person with a vastly different outlook and personality.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Kang Ji Yi and Han Seon Woo get off to a rocky start when they first meet. After picking up a phone dropped by Han Seon Woo in the middle of the street, Kang Ji Yi blocks his path and demands an explanation while examining him with a sharp gaze.

As Kang Ji Yi presses the flustered Han Seon Woo, she even goes so far as to cite relevant legal clauses, displaying the same cool-headed, logical approach she uses at work.

Meanwhile, Han Seon Woo is visibly caught off guard by this unexpected turn of events. As he gestures to himself with wide eyes, Han Seon Woo insists that there has been a misunderstanding, but he is no match for the firm and unyielding Kang Yi Ji.

To find out what happens during this first encounter—and how their relationship will evolve—catch the premiere of “Nine to Six” on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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