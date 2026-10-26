“Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub” Surpasses 2 Million Moviegoers

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has surpassed 2 million moviegoers!

According to the Korean Film Council, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” surpassed 2 million moviegoers as of October 26.

Notably, “Tazza 4” is the only film released this year that is rated for audiences aged 19 and over to reach the 2 million mark.

뜨거운 N차 관람 열기로 장기 흥행✨

타짜: 벨제붑의노래 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣만 관객 돌파‼️



<타짜: 벨제붑의 노래> 극장에서 절찬상영중♠️ pic.twitter.com/eNRvXxxs8g — CJ ENM Movie (@CJENMMOVIE) October 25, 2026

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub”!

Watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack” on Viki below:

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