“Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub” Surpasses 2 Million Moviegoers
“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has surpassed 2 million moviegoers!
According to the Korean Film Council, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” surpassed 2 million moviegoers as of October 26.
Notably, “Tazza 4” is the only film released this year that is rated for audiences aged 19 and over to reach the 2 million mark.
Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub”!
Watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack” on Viki below:
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