Jang Nara Embraces A New Chapter As A Law Firm CEO In “Good Partner 2”

“Good Partner 2” has unveiled the first glimpse of Jang Nara in character!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” will depict the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

In the newly released stills, Cha Eun Kyung has transformed into the managing attorney of REBOM, a divorce law firm she built into a practice with 50 employees in just three years. Named one of the “Women of the Year,” she exudes the poise and confidence of a successful CEO with her relaxed smile.

Even as a CEO, Cha Eun Kyung remains as passionate about her work as ever. Her sharp gaze as she focuses on her cases and her unwavering arguments in court reflect the expertise she has gained as a veteran attorney.

Reuniting with viewers as Cha Eun Kyung for the first time in two years, Jang Nara remarked, “It’s a unique experience to meet viewers again through the same character. There are many adventurous aspects to Cha Eun Kyung as a character, so I also felt a sense of caution when taking on the role again.”

Jang Nara identified “empathy” as the biggest change in the new season. She said, “I think [Cha Eun Kyung] has come to empathize more deeply with her clients’ stories as she established REBOM. In a way, REBOM itself will be Cha Eun Kyung. I tried to let go of as much of the pressure and ambition associated with the previous season as possible and approach the role with a relaxed mindset so viewers can watch the show comfortably.”

“Good Partner 2” is set to premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” with subtitles below:

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