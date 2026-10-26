'100 Days Of Deception' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Final Table' Rises For 2nd Episode

Both “100 Days of Deception” and “Final Table” are on the rise!

On October 25, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent, marking a significant jump of 3 full percentage points from the night before (when it earned a nationwide average of 6.5 percent).

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “Final Table” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent for its second episode.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours,” which has just two episodes left to go, rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Channel A’s “Dive into You,” which also has just one week left in its run, similarly climbed slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.3 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” remained the most-watched show of Sunday overall with an average nationwide rating of 16.3 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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