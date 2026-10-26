Cho Yi Hyun And Jin Young Share An Unexpected Encounter In New Drama “Summer Vacation”

Upcoming drama “Summer Vacation” has unveiled a sneak peek of its first episode!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

The newly released stills capture the first meeting between Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon.

In the stills, the two stand face-to-face against a rural backdrop of lush green foliage. Notably, Kim Ha Yeon is wearing Jo Yu Gyeom’s white shirt while still wet from the water, hinting at an unexpected incident that may have taken place. Jo Yu Gyeom gazes at Kim Ha Yeon with a blank facial expression while she lowers her eyes in apparent embarrassment, creating subtle tension between them.

In the drama, Jo Yu Gyeom leads a dull and uneventful life under the strict rules of his family’s ancestral household. Kim Ha Yeon, by contrast, dreams of something extraordinary beyond her monotonous daily routine and eventually makes her way to the village of Upo. The two have no prior connection but become aware of each other after an accidental encounter at an unfamiliar beach sets changes in motion for both of them.

The production team remarked, “Episode 1 features an intense yet innocent encounter in which Kim Ha Yeon, who has come down from Seoul, and Jo Yu Gyeom, the eldest male heir of an ancestral household, leave a lasting impression on each other at first sight. Please stay tuned for the story that unfolds between the two amid the lush scenery of midsummer and the fresh on-screen chemistry they will create.”

“Summer Vacation” premieres on October 26 and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama below:

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