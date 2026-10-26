Im Jin Hyo Stirs Things Up Between Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo In “Between Steps”

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

Previously on “Between Steps,” Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin began a romantic relationship after promising to stay together until the end. After officially becoming a couple, they continued to navigate minor arguments and emotional changes in their daily lives. Im Yoo Jin also faced another complication when she came face-to-face with Park Min Jae’s mother, Hong Eun Joo (Shim Hye Jin).

The newly released stills capture moments that unfold as Kim Se Jin (Im Jin Hyo) comes between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin. In the stills, Park Min Jae and Kim Se Jin are having a serious conversation. Kim Se Jin clasps his hands over his head and wears a troubled expression while Park Min Jae looks at him intently. Why does Kim Se Jin appear so deep in thought, and what prompted him to seek out Park Min Jae?

Meanwhile, a subtle tension emerges between Im Yoo Jin and Kim Se Jin. The two exchange cold stares in a tense standoff.

The production team said, “Kim Se Jin repeatedly steps between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin, putting them in unexpected situations. The tense yet playful war of nerves between Im Yoo Jin and Kim Se Jin, who each harbor different feelings driven by their love for and admiration of Park Min Jae, will also be portrayed in an engaging way.”

The next episode of “Between Steps” airs on October 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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