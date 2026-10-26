Watch: Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, And Park Yoon Ho Get Caught Up In A Dangerous Deal In “The Substitute” Teaser

Upcoming series “The Substitute” has unveiled its first teaser!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center is a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

The newly released teaser hints at the growing tension among Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong), Kang Geon Tae (Cha Kang Yoon), and Joo Hee Dong (Park Yoon Ho). It opens with Nam Jae Yeop asking someone, “Deal?” before introducing the taglines, “One day that will decide your fate,” and, “A deal begins that will turn everything upside down.”

At first, Nam Jae Yeop appears to have the upper hand in the precarious relationship, while Kang Geon Tae and Joo Hee Dong find themselves in increasingly dangerous situations, including being chased and beaten. However, the balance of power soon appears to shift. The teaser ends with a bruised and furious Nam Jae Yeop muttering, “There’s no one but that bastard. That bastard…”

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

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Also watch Cha Kang Yoon in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki:

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