Jang Gyuri And Kim Min Chul Talk About Their New Horror Thriller Film “My Home”

Jang Gyuri and Kim Min Chul have shared their thoughts on their upcoming film “My Home”!

“My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady, Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).

Jang Gyuri leads the film as Gyu Bin, a 24-year-old college student struggling to get by with no one to rely on. She is set to showcase a wide range of emotions, from portraying a young woman grappling with realistic concerns that resonate with her generation to unleashing her fear and anger as she encounters strange incidents in her newly acquired “perfect house.”

Explaining why she chose to star in the film, Jang Gyuri said, “What appealed to me most were the genre and character I had never tried before. I was also intrigued by how realistic social issues were naturally woven into the horror genre.”

Kim Min Chul plays Bu Young, Gyu Bin’s longtime friend, who is the first to sense that the incidents occurring in the house where she is staying are not mere coincidences. From comfortably bickering with Gyu Bin as a close friend to actively getting involved in the case after noticing unusual signs, he helps drive both the film’s rhythm and suspense.

Kim Min Chul remarked, “I hope viewers will enjoy the mystery and suspense as they follow Bu Young, who is the first to suspect that something is wrong with the house.”

“My Home” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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Also check out Kim Min Chul in “Single & Ready to Mingle” below!

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