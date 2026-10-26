Watch: Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, And Ko Kyung Pyo Can’t Understand A Word Of Local Dialect In “The Village Barber 2”

Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, and Ko Kyung Pyo face an unexpected “language barrier” in their new barbershop in “The Village Barber 2”!

“The Village Barber 2” is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum runs a barbershop in a small seaside village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Ko Kyung Pyo.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of the trio opening their salon in Tongyeong and welcoming customers. After passing the national hairdresser certification exam on his second attempt, Park Bo Gum is now able to perform perm treatments himself, while Lee Sang Yi takes care of nail services. Meanwhile, new cast member Ko Kyung Pyo handles customer service as he adjusts to running the business.

However, the trio soon faces an unexpected challenge: the Gyeongsang dialect spoken by the local residents. Struggling to understand their customers, the three are left flustered, with Lee Sang Yi admitting, “I’m sorry, I couldn’t understand a single thing.”

The teaser also features a quiz on the Tongyeong dialect, challenging the trio to guess the meanings of local expressions such as “paida,” “ibagu,” and “maengkki.”

With Park Bo Gum now able to offer perm treatments and Ko Kyung Pyo bringing a fresh dynamic to the team, the second season will see the trio take on new roles as they run the salon. Their attempts to navigate the local language and culture are expected to be one of the season’s highlights.

Watch the teaser below:

“The Village Barber 2” will premiere in November.

In the meantime, binge-watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Bo Gum and Ko Kyung Pyo in “Reply 1988” below:

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