Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Praise Each Other’s Acting As They Reunite After 10 Years In “The Perfect Lie”

Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin have shared their thoughts on reuniting for the first time in 10 years!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago. This time, however, they take on completely different dynamics as their characters clash over the central question of who is telling the truth. Ahead of the drama’s premiere, the two actors shared their thoughts on reuniting.

Yoo Yeon Seok expressed his delight at reuniting with Seo Hyun Jin, sharing, “Although we met again after 10 years, it felt more welcoming and comfortable than unfamiliar. Because we trust each other, we were able to lean on one another and draw acting energy from each other while filming scenes that were emotionally challenging.”

He continued, “The tension between the two characters and their emotional shifts are important in this drama. Seo Hyun Jin is an actress who is highly sensitive to her scene partner’s words and actions while conveying her own emotions with remarkable depth.” He added, “Thanks to her concentration, I was able to immerse myself deeply in every scene. It was fascinating that we could trust each other’s performances and respond naturally to one another.”

Seo Hyun Jin also shared, “At first, there were moments when I thought, ‘He’s changed so much,’ which made watching Yoo Yeon Seok’s performance so much fun. As filming progressed, I found it enjoyable and comfortable to act alongside him because I could trust him.”

She also praised Yoo Yeon Seok’s ability to adapt on set and his creative ideas. “I felt that Yoo Yeon Seok is an actor who takes care of his part very well. He often comes up with ideas on set, which helped make the scenes richer.” She added, “He made me feel confident that he would respond well to whatever performance I gave, and I was truly grateful for that.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)