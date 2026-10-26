Lee Joon Gi’s Conscience Is Put To The Test By A Murder Mission In “kiDnap GAME”

“kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi) is a doctor haunted by guilt over a failed brain tumor surgery that left his daughter, Han Ri An (Choi So Yul), blind. After his own negligence led to her kidnapping, he is now consumed by self-blame and resolves to save her at any cost.

In the upcoming episode, Han Ki Joo faces a desperate dilemma as he considers whether to carry out a murder mission to save his daughter.

The newly released stills capture him on the verge of making a dangerous choice. In a dark hospital, he takes out a bottle of medication and falls into deep thought. Later, he is seen roaming the streets late at night, searching for his target with a chilling gaze. Yet the uncertainty in his eyes betrays his inner hesitation.

The “murder” mission assigned to Han Ki Joo presents a cruel dilemma that clashes with his duty as a doctor to save lives. To save the daughter who has always been proud of him, he must abandon his medical calling and conscience and become a killer.

With just seven days remaining until the game ends, only five participants are still alive. As the time limit tightens around them, viewers will find out whether Han Ki Joo ultimately carries out his mission or chooses to remain true to his conscience.

The next episode of “kiDnap GAME” airs on October 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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