9 K-Dramas To Watch When You're Bored

Sometimes you just need a K-drama that pulls you in right away and makes you forget about everything else. Whether it’s a romance that gives you butterflies, a story full of unexpected twists, or characters you can’t help but fall in love with, these K-dramas are perfect for when you’re bored and need something good to watch.

1. “A Business Proposal”

Ahn Hyo Seop plays chaebol Kang Tae Moo, who falls in love with Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong), a woman he meets on a blind date. What he doesn’t know about Ha Ri is that she is stepping in for her best friend, who doesn’t want to go on a blind date in the first place. After discovering that he was tricked, he offers Ha Ri an opportunity to be his fake girlfriend for the time being.

This romantic comedy is such a fun watch, especially if you love fake dating, jealous moments, and a chaebol male lead who slowly falls head over heels for the woman who tricked him. Kang Tae Moo and Ha Ri’s relationship has so many hilarious and swoon-worthy moments, and the drama is a perfect light-hearted watch. When you’re in the mood for something entertaining that will make you laugh and give you butterflies, this is the one!

2. “Agent Kim Reactivated”

Agent Kim (So Ji Sub), a former spy, is living a quiet life as a single father. He is forced back into action when his daughter Min Ji (Seo Su Min) is kidnapped as a result of a school bully. With his secret finally exposed, he’ll stop at nothing to save the person he loves most.

It’s always so good to see So Ji Sub back in an action K-drama. He has such a commanding presence in fight scenes, and watching him take control never gets old. It’s especially fun to see him balance his life as a regular dad with his skills as a former spy. With all of the action and the emotional story of a father who will do anything to protect his daughter, this drama is an entertaining watch from beginning to end.

After hearing the heartbreaking news of top star Ryu Sun Jae’s (Byeon Woo Seok) death, devoted fan Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) travels 15 years into the past and meets him as a teenager. Determined to change his future, she tries to save the person who once gave her comfort through his music.

“Lovely Runner” is the kind of drama that will have you laughing one minute and crying the next. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon have incredible chemistry, and Sun Jae’s love for Sol makes the romance even more special. With the time travel, heart-fluttering moments, and Sun Jae’s endless yearning, it’s so easy to get attached to these characters. Just be prepared to fall hard for Sun Jae and his unwavering love for Sol!

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Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon) is a top actress whose life takes an unexpected turn when her soul switches places with her twin brother, Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk), sending them both back into the past. Determined to save her first love, Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham), a former judo prodigy-turned-bodyguard, Ha Na gets a second chance to change his fate.

This series is a great pick when you want a drama that will satisfy your boredom and get you hooked from the first episode. It has the perfect first episode that will keep you wanting to find out what happens next. The time-travel element adds another layer of anticipation as Ha Na tries to change the past and save Woo Jae, leaving you wondering how their story will unfold and whether she can change his fate.

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5. “Squid Game”

The series that took the world by storm, “Squid Game” is a story about 456 participants who engage in a series of children’s games in hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (approximately $34 million). Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Wi Ha Joon star in this drama about players who fight to the death in order to win the prize money.

“Squid Game” is one of those K-dramas that’s hard to ignore, even if you don’t usually watch thrillers. The deadly stakes get higher with each round, and you’ll want to see what twisted challenges the game makers come up with next. With shocking twists, nail-biting games, and cliffhangers that keep you guessing, you’ll find yourself questioning who will survive until the very end.

6. “I Am a Robot”

Yoo Seung Ho as Kim Min Kyu and Chae Soo Bin as Jo Ji Ah are two main leads I would love to see again on the small screen. When Min Kyu gets himself a robot, he finds himself getting attracted to it. But it is later revealed to him that his robot is, in fact, a human. The two engage in a heartbreaking trial of broken trust and longing to be with each other.

The highlight of this series is the romance between Yoo Seung Ho and Chae Soo Bin. Their chemistry is so good, and those hot kiss scenes are definitely a bonus! Watching Min Kyu slowly fall for Ji Ah without knowing the truth makes their relationship even more compelling, especially as their feelings get deeper and the secrets start to unravel.

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In the famous webtoon adaptation “Yumi’s Cells,” Kim Go Eun plays Yumi, an ordinary girl who gives herself to everything she does but often gets hurt or taken advantage of. All she wants is to find love, and when she finds it difficult to convey her feelings to someone she likes, she becomes very self-conscious.

“Yumi’s Cells” is such a fun watch because it shows what goes on inside our heads when we fall in love, get our hearts broken, or overthink every little thing. The animated cells add so much humor and personality to Yumi’s everyday life, making her romantic struggles feel all too relatable. You’ll find yourself rooting for Yumi as she navigates love and learns more about herself along the way.

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Night courier Seo Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook), known as “Healer,” becomes connected to reporter Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young) while uncovering hidden truths from the past. As they work together to chase justice, they find themselves caught in a dangerous mystery tied to their pasts.

There’s a reason Ji Chang Wook is known for playing such memorable characters in action K-dramas! His ability to pull you into the story and keep you on the edge of your seat is unmatched. “Healer” is a great example of this, with intense fight scenes, secret identities, and a romance that makes you root for the couple even more. It’s the kind of drama that keeps you hooked from beginning to end!

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9. “Kingdom”

“Kingdom” is the hit series starring Ju Ji Hoon as Lee Chang and Bae Doona as Seo Bi. It’s a zombie drama that is set in the Joseon period, which sounds pretty awesome. Ju Ji Hoon plays crown prince Lee Chang, who is trying to find out why he is not allowed to visit his father. In order to find out, he goes to look for the doctor who is treating his father. It’s on this journey where he encounters Seo Bi and the storm of zombies that are slowly taking over the country.

“Kingdom” did a great job of being entertaining to those who do not even like the zombie or horror genre. Set in the backdrop of a historical setting, it is thoroughly entertaining to see how the characters make do against the zombies without having any heavy artillery. It’s a script that hasn’t been done before and one that people will appreciate. You also have the added pleasure of being on the edge of your seat throughout most of the series, wondering how everything will turn out. It’s undoubtedly a good watch for anyone who’s craving a bit of thrill!

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!