Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo, And Park Sung Woong Raise Their Swords In “Sword & Silence” Posters

“Sword & Silence” has unveiled new posters!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

The posters capture the tension among four figures pursuing their own goals amid the fierce clashes of the tumultuous Three Kingdoms period.

Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook) stares coldly at his enemies as he raises his sword with a bloodied face. His determination to protect his people and country and his commitment as a leader to usher in an era of peace are reflected in the tagline, “I will protect—the guardian who defends Silla,” which underscores his identity as a ruler.

Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk) exudes charisma in ornate armor, his fierce eyes gleaming. The tagline, “You must overcome me to overcome Goguryeo, and no one can overcome me,” foreshadows his path as an iron-fisted ruler who will wield his combat prowess on the front lines of battle.

Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo) appears with tears welling in his eyes as he confronts the brutal realities of war. The image captures the anguish of a strategist who has navigated countless negotiations and difficult choices. “The dream I, Kim Chun Chu, pursue will be the unification of the Three Han states,” he declares.

Kim Yu Shin (Park Sung Woong) embodies a valiant warrior clad in full armor, representing the horrors of war. His forceful tagline, “Peace will come only when we kill the enemy or die ourselves,” reflects his unwavering loyalty to Silla and his determination to defend the nation at all costs.

The production team remarked, “Through the posters, we wanted to show the true faces of heroes who press forward with their own convictions amid turbulent times.” The team also asked viewers to look forward to the story that unfolds as these figures pursue their goals, even as they cross the line between life and death.

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Hyuk in “Tell Me What You Saw” below:

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And watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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