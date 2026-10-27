Park Min Young Exudes Confidence As A Career Woman In New Romance Drama “Nine To Six” Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled its first poster!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

In the poster, Kang Ji Yi exudes the aura of an economics magazine cover model. She sports a chic blunt bob paired with a stylish suit. Despite the documents fluttering around her, she maintains a relaxed pose and a confident facial expression, showcasing her professionalism.

The poster also features the tagline, “Perfect at work, a mystery in love,” hinting at Kang Ji Yi’s character, who excels at work but displays an unpredictable charm when it comes to romance. Meanwhile, photos of Kang Ji Yi, Han Seon Woo, and Park Hyun Tae (Go Soo) are displayed vertically on the office wall, teasing the relationships that will unfold as the story progresses.

The production team said they hope viewers will look forward to seeing how Kang Ji Yi, a professional who works from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., navigates romance as well as the balance between work and love that will unfold throughout the drama.

“Nine to Six” is set to premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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