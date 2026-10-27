Shin Hyun Soo Supports Joy While Kang Na Eon Pursues Kim Hyun Jin In “One Of A Kind Romance”

The upcoming drama “One of a Kind Romance” has unveiled new stills featuring Shin Hyun Soo and Kang Na Eon!

Based on a webtoon, “One of a Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

Shin Hyun Soo plays Kang Hee Soo, a star chef known for his culinary skills and good looks. Although Kang Hee Soo comes from a family of doctors, he chooses his own path and becomes one of South Korea’s most sought-after chefs. After hiring Gong Yu Il as an employee, he becomes a reliable source of support for her through his kindness and thoughtfulness.

Kang Na Eon plays Joo Da Hong, a former child actress with a free-spirited personality who has both fans and antis. She has been devotedly in love with top actor Tak Mu I since childhood. Determined to become his romantic partner, she boldly flirts with him whenever they meet.

Kang Hee Soo and Joo Da Hong each become part of Gong Yu Il’s and Tak Mu I’s lives, setting new relationships in motion. While Kang Hee Soo supports Gong Yu Il in her daily life, Joo Da Hong brings cheerful energy to Tak Mu I’s everyday routine. The evolving relationships among the four characters become central to the story.

Consisting of 12 episodes, “One of a Kind Romance” is slated to premiere on November 9.

In the meantime, watch Shin Hyun Soo in “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

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And watch Kang Na Eon in “Social Savvy Class 101” below:

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