Ahn Bo Hyun Sets Off On A Crucial Mission In New Historical Drama 'Sacred Jewel'

Upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has shared the first look at Ahn Bo Hyun’s character!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays the role of Baek Gyeol, the young commander and special-mission leader of the convoy tasked with transporting the Avalokitesvara Bead. A young general hailing from the royal palace guard, Baek Gyeol loves the emperor’s daughter but sets out on a perilous journey alongside the warriors of the Yabyeolcho to carry out the mission of transporting the sacred jewel upon which the fate of the nation rests.

The first stills capture Ahn Bo Hyun’s complete transformation into Baek Gyeol. With his long-grown hair and neatly tailored attire, he evokes a charismatic aura. His deeply contemplative facial expression conveys gravity and a hidden inner narrative that he rarely reveals.

Baek Gyeol is a character who possesses not only the fortitude of a seasoned warrior but also the innate purity and burning passion of a young man. On the outside, he radiates a solid and restrained dignity, yet beneath the surface lies his unadorned emotions and steadfast devotion toward the woman he loves. Viewers are left curious to see what choices Baek Gyeol will make and what transformations he will undergo as he navigates these contrasting facets of his identity.

“Sacred Jewel” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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