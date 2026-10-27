Jo Hee Bong, Kim Jae In, And Lee Choong Joo Stand As Pillars Of Support For Oh Se Young In “What A Boss Wants”

“What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast members surrounding Oh Se Young!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The newly released stills showcase the distinct personalities of Lee Eun Chae’s family members, with Lee Eun Chae at the center.

Lee Eun Chae is the youngest daughter with an extremely optimistic personality. While preparing for employment, she lies about landing a job at a major corporation to avoid being scolded by her father. Unbeknownst to her family, she performs every Wednesday as Soo, the vocalist of the indie band India Red, while pursuing her dream of becoming a singer.

Her father, Lee Man Deok (Jo Hee Bong), prides himself on being part of the younger generation but reveals his conservative side when it comes to his daughters. Unlike his studious eldest daughter, he is constantly worried about his troublemaking youngest daughter Lee Eun Chae. He does not hesitate to discipline her strictly for staying out overnight or getting involved in issues concerning boyfriends. Beneath his strictness, however, lies his deep affection for his daughters.

Lee Eun Chae’s brother-in-law Seo Jin Woo (Lee Choong Joo) is a psychiatrist who married his first love Lee Eun Seo (Kim Jae In) and dotes on his wife. He is the only family member who discovers Lee Eun Chae’s double life and becomes a reliable ally by keeping her secret. However, this also forces him to hide the truth from his wife, leading to unexpected situations.

Her older sister Lee Eun Seo is a criminal psychologist known for her exceptional intelligence and striking beauty. Highly responsible and decisive, she takes the lead in her relationship with her husband Seo Jin Woo. She also grows suspicious of her younger sister Lee Eun Chae, who cannot provide a proper explanation about her workplace. As a result, she keeps an eye on her while searching for evidence.

The family’s distinct personalities spark all kinds of commotion amid the fake romance between Lee Eun Chae and chaebol heir Kwon Do Hyuk. The story portrays a family whose members care deeply for one another despite their clashes, from a nagging father and a thoughtful son-in-law to a meticulous eldest daughter and a youngest daughter chasing her dreams.

“What a Boss Wants” is set to premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Check out the teasers for “What a Boss Wants” below:

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