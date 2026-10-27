Kim Yun Seok Stares Intently At An Injured Koo Kyo Hwan In Poster For New Film “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has released a new poster!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released poster shows Gap Soo staring intently at Hyun Taek, while Hyun Taek wipes blood from the corner of his eye, hinting at the unsettling events that lie ahead. The expressions on Gap Soo and Hyun Taek’s faces as they gaze at each other reveal the strange tension between them.

The caption that reads, “It was all because of the damn snow,” further heightens viewers’ curiosity about the mysterious story that will unfold at Seoloh Station.

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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