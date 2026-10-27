Watch: Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, And Kim Jung Jin Stumble Into Love In New Drama “Happy Anding” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

The teaser depicts the romances of the three couples—Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon) and Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul) and Lee Na Yeon (Moon Hee) as well as Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin) and Go Ji Young (Yoon Ga Yi)—showing how the six young people fall in love in their own ways.

In the teaser, Go Eun Young, the “girl who just lives next door,” suddenly enters Kang Tae Gu’s life like a bolt from the blue as he struggles to pursue his unfulfilled dream.

The teaser also highlights the contrast between Kim Nam Il and Lee Na Yeon’s well-established romance and Han Jun Seo and Go Ji Young’s interactions, which show little sign of a spark. In particular, Go Ji Young’s bold flirting stands out as she refuses to back down. When Han Jun Seo bluntly rejects her, saying, “You’re not my type,” she responds, “Then what is your type?”

Meanwhile, Kim Nam Il and Lee Na Yeon bring smiles with the familiar yet tender love unique to a couple who have been together for 10 years. Lee Na Yeon’s affectionate words, “How can someone be this adorably annoying?” convey the tenderness of a longtime partner who has supported Kim Nam Il’s dreams.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Happy Anding” will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Yi Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

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