Sakaguchi Kentaro Clashes With A Determined Lee Joon Gi In “kiDnap GAME”

“kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

In the previous episode of the drama, hostages were killed one after another in Manila and Bangkok, plunging the remaining participants into extreme fear. At the end of the episode, Seoul-based doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi), who witnessed the tragedy in Bangkok, revealed to Tokyo-based detective Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) that his mission was none other than murder, coldly warning, “I’ll do anything to save my daughter,” heightening the tension.

The newly released stills capture Niide Toshiro arriving in Seoul after evading the Special Crime Investigation Team’s pursuit by boarding a ship and crossing the sea. He scans his surroundings with a piercing gaze, seemingly determined to find Han Ki Joo as quickly as possible, stop the planned murder, and prevent any further casualties.

Han Ki Joo’s troubled facial expression reveals the dilemma and desperation of a father who feels he must cross the line to save his daughter Han Ri An (Choi So Yul).

The sight of the two men finally facing each other heightens anticipation for the upcoming fourth episode. Even without a single word being exchanged, palpable tension hangs between the tormented Han Ki Joo and Niide Toshiro, who stands firm as he looks down at him.

The confrontation between the detective, who is determined to save everyone by stopping Han Ki Joo’s mission, and Han Ki Joo, a father determined to save his daughter by any means necessary, foreshadows a major turning point in the story.

The next episode of “kiDnap GAME” airs on October 27 at 10 p.m. KST via Channel A.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

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Or check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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