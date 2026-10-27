Kim Myung Min In Talks To Star In New Drama By “The Fiery Priest” Director

Actor Kim Myung Min may star in the upcoming drama “New Neighborhood” (working title)!

On October 27, a media outlet reported that Kim Myung Min will star in the new drama “New Neighborhood.”

In response to the report, a representative from his agency Starhaus Entertainment shared that Kim Myung Min has received an offer to play the lead role of Shin Ki Woo in the new drama “New Neighborhood” and is currently reviewing it. Previously, it was reported that actor Han Suk Kyu had been cast in the role, but he has since reportedly stepped down from the project.

Based on a webtoon, “New Neighborhood” follows the stories that unfold as elderly villagers reclaim remote mountainous land to build a small community and live together in a new village. The drama will be helmed by director Lee Myung Woo, whose acclaimed projects include “The Fiery Priest,” “Boyhood,” and “Doctor Slump.”

The broadcast schedule, airing network, and streaming platforms have yet to be determined. Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Kim Myung Min in “Your Honor”:

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