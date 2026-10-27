Choo Young Woo And Kim So Hyun’s Relationship Faces A New Crisis In “Between Steps”

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama directed by the late Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.



Spoilers

The previous episode depicted Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin carrying on with their awkward yet sweet romance. However, an email arrived informing Park Min Jae that he had secured a postdoctoral research position at a university in the United States, foreshadowing a change in the couple’s future. The sight of Park Min Jae holding Im Yoo Jin in his arms while concealing his complicated feelings left a lasting impression.

The newly released stills capture the couple enjoying a date at a cafe. Park Min Jae gazes affectionately at Im Yoo Jin as she talks on the phone.

The next set of images depicts Im Yoo Jin’s brother Im Yoo Sung (Kim Min Seok) who appears to have taken his sister’s seat, staring at Park Min Jae with a sharp and stern facial expression. Park Min Jae also looks visibly tense at this unexpected encounter.

In a previously released teaser for the upcoming episode, Im Yoo Sung was seen telling Park Min Jae, “If you love her, you should let her go instead.” The conflicted look on Min Jae’s face as he sits alone after his conversation with Im Yoo Sung hints at his growing dilemma between love and his future.

Another set of stills shows Im Yoo Jin visiting Professor Lee Ji Hoon’s (Jang In Sub) research lab. She appears lost in thought as she sits in the lab, which has become her go-to place for relationship advice. Attention is focused on why she has returned to see Lee Ji Hoon and whether she has learned about Park Min Jae’s dilemma.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, please pay close attention to the choice Park Min Jae makes as he struggles with the conflict between love and reality after meeting Im Yoo Sung. Stay tuned to see how this new variable will change the relationship between the two.”

The next episode of “Between Steps” airs on October 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)