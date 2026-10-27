“The Perfect Lie” Director And Writer Praise Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin’s Powerful Performances

The production team of “The Perfect Lie” has dished on the chemistry and acting prowess of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin will star as Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun, respectively, going head-to-head in a fierce psychological battle. The drama is particularly notable for reuniting the two actors, who previously starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Director Jo Yeong Min, who has worked with each actor on separate projects, shared his thoughts on their reunion, saying, “Working with both actors left me with nothing but wonderful memories. Because they understand and trust each other, we were able to explore new approaches and changes that they hadn’t shown in their previous works.”

The director also highlighted the actors’ individual approaches to acting. Regarding Yoo Yeon Seok, he praised his ability to “quickly understand the intention behind a scene, even when given a situation or direction that differs from the script, and express it naturally in his own way.” As for Seo Hyun Jin, he noted that she has “an incredible ability to delve deeply into a character’s emotions and convey them so that viewers can fully feel them.”

Writer Baek Jae Young also emphasized Yoo Yeon Seok’s versatility as an actor. “It’s a joy to watch him act because of his wide range, which allows him to move freely between subtlety and intensity,” she said. She added that the way Min Joon Ho’s character unfolds could influence both the overall depth of the drama and Kang Ji Sun’s storyline.

In particular, Baek Jae Young revealed that Seo Hyun Jin was the actress she had in mind from the very beginning when developing the character of Kang Ji Sun. “When I first conceived the character of Kang Ji Sun, Seo Hyun Jin was the actress who came to mind,” she said, citing the actress’s ability to portray both strength and vulnerability as a key reason for her casting. She also added that Seo Hyun Jin’s serious approach to the character left a strong impression on her during their first meeting.

Baek Jae Young also agreed with the description of the two actors’ performances as an “acting showdown.” Emphasizing the “psychological warfare between two people whose next moves are impossible to predict,” she said, “I think viewers will repeatedly find themselves believing one side, growing suspicious, and then having their convictions shaken all over again.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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