Watch: Jang Dong Min Teams Up With Oh Hyun Min And Faces Off Against Jung Hyun Gyu In “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again”

The upcoming Season 3 of “The Devil’s Plan” has unveiled a new teaser!

Helmed by PD Jung Jong Yeon of “The Genius,” “The Great Escape,” and “Girls’ High School Mystery Class,” “The Devil’s Plan” is a high-stakes survival game show where contestants from diverse backgrounds live together for seven days and compete in intense competition and mind-bending games to claim the title of the ultimate brain.

The third season, titled “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,” brings together legendary survival game veterans and rising challengers to compete for the ultimate title amid an expanded playing field and unpredictable twists.

The newly released main trailer introduces new rules. Unlike the previous seasons, contestants will no longer be eliminated even if they lose all their Pieces, with their fate determined solely by the games.

Above all, the arrival of “God” Jang Dong Min, a formidable opponent who has won five consecutive survival competitions, fuels the contestants’ competitive spirit. While some hope to ally with him, others are determined to take him down, with one asking, “Is your plan to take down Dong Min?”

Jung Won Young also targets the legendary “JangOh” alliance of Jang Dong Min and Oh Hyun Min, saying, “I think we should eliminate those two first.” Meanwhile, Oh Hyun Min is seen in tears, hinting at a fierce battle with no clear underdogs.

Even Jang Dong Min finds himself under pressure, admitting, “I’ve never been in such a difficult position as I am today.” In another surprising moment, he tells someone, “I’ll make a promise and then not keep it,” suggesting that even long-standing trust may be sacrificed in the ruthless fight for survival. A potential showdown between Jang Dong Min and Season 2 winner Jung Hyun Gyu further heightens anticipation among fans.

Other veteran contestants are equally determined to win. Hong Jin Ho drops his relaxed smile and declares, “This is the worst,” while Season 1 winner Ha Seok Jin remarks, “The contestants have a different kind of energy this time.” Yurisa voices her frustration, saying, “You’re basically saying we should turn everything upside down.”

Alliances, rivalries, and betrayals remain central to the new season. Xitsuh makes an intriguing offer, saying, “We’re seeking idealistic fools. Let’s stick together until the end,” while Yi Do boldly asks, “I trust people until the very end. Will you two not betray me?” Their words hint at shifting alliances and intense psychological battles as the contestants fight to survive.

Watch the teaser below:

“The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again” will premiere worldwide on November 10.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in his current drama “Love on the Menu”:

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