October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from September 3 to October 3.

Yu Jae Seok continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,588,244. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “nation’s MC,” and “severe cold with body aches,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “consistent,” and “worry.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.39 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun Min took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,345,321 for October.

HaHa rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,940,293, marking a 39.0 percent increase in his score since September.

Joo Woo Jae climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,861,420, marking a 28.93 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Tak Jae Hoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,735,860, marking a 34.05 percent increase in his score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Yu Jae Seok Lee Sun Min HaHa Joo Woo Jae Tak Jae Hoon Shin Dong Yup Kim Jong Kook Ahn Jung Hwan Seo Jang Hoon Heo Kyung Hwan Yoo Young Woo Kim Jong Min Kim Dong Hyun Kim Sook Kim Won Hun Kim Joon Ho Jang Do Yeon Jung Joon Ha Kang Ho Dong Kim Gura Kim Young Chul Kwak Beom Lee Sang Min Lee Soo Geun Defconn Jun Hyun Moo Yang Se Chan Jung Hyung Don Lee Kyung Kyu Lee Ji Hye

Watch Yu Jae Seok and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

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