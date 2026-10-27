October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 27, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from September 3 to October 3.

Yu Jae Seok continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,588,244. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “nation’s MC,” and “severe cold with body aches,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “consistent,” and “worry.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.39 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun Min took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,345,321 for October.

HaHa rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,940,293, marking a 39.0 percent increase in his score since September.

Joo Woo Jae climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,861,420, marking a 28.93 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Tak Jae Hoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,735,860, marking a 34.05 percent increase in his score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yu Jae Seok
  2. Lee Sun Min
  3. HaHa
  4. Joo Woo Jae
  5. Tak Jae Hoon
  6. Shin Dong Yup
  7. Kim Jong Kook
  8. Ahn Jung Hwan
  9. Seo Jang Hoon
  10. Heo Kyung Hwan
  11. Yoo Young Woo
  12. Kim Jong Min
  13. Kim Dong Hyun
  14. Kim Sook
  15. Kim Won Hun
  16. Kim Joon Ho
  17. Jang Do Yeon
  18. Jung Joon Ha
  19. Kang Ho Dong
  20. Kim Gura
  21. Kim Young Chul
  22. Kwak Beom
  23. Lee Sang Min
  24. Lee Soo Geun
  25. Defconn
  26. Jun Hyun Moo
  27. Yang Se Chan
  28. Jung Hyung Don
  29. Lee Kyung Kyu
  30. Lee Ji Hye

Watch Yu Jae Seok and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

HaHa
Joo Woo Jae
Lee Sun Min
Tak Jae Hoon
Yu Jae Seok

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