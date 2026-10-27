A2O LITE, NCT WISH, PLAVE, Soyeon, And ILLIT Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 11 to 17!

Overall Digital Chart

Rookie girl group A2O LITE achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the overall digital chart and the global K-pop chart with their debut single “NEON.”

PLAVE’s new title track “Star Trace” debuted at No. 2 on this week’s overall digital chart, followed by i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” at No. 3 and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 4.

Finally, artificial intelligence (AI) project MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” jumped to No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Album Chart

NCT WISH claimed two of the top four spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “I SPY.” The regular version of the EP debuted at No. 1, while the SMC version charted separately at No. 4.

PLAVE also took two spots in the top five with their own mini album “HYPERDRIVE”: the regular version debuted at No. 2, and the POCA version charted separately at No. 5.

Finally, MODYSSEY’s new mini album “2.Multitude: How We Bloom” entered the chart at No. 3.

Download Chart

PLAVE swept four of the top five spots on this week’s digital download chart with songs from their new mini album “HYPERDRIVE.” Their title track “Star Trace” debuted at No. 1, followed by “Sweet Rain” at No. 3, “GGUN” at No. 4, and “The Answer Is Yes” at No. 5.

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin’s new solo song “UNDEAD” debuted at No. 2 on this week’s chart.

Streaming Chart

Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the streaming chart, with RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” similarly maintaining its position at No. 2.

A2O LITE’s “NEON” debuted at No. 3, trailed by MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” at No. 4 and RESCENE’s “Deja Vu” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

A2O LITE’s “NEON” debuted at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart, dethroning HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “Kpop Demon Hunters” soundtrack), which fell to No. 2.

BTS’s “SWIM” came in at No. 3, followed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4.

Finally, ATEEZ’s “BAD” rounded out the top five for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, with BTS holding steady at No. 2.

A2O LITE took No. 3 on this week’s chart, followed by TWICE at No. 4 and BLACKPINK at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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