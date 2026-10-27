'Love In Disguise' And 'Between Steps' Both Rise To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both “Love in Disguise” and “Between Steps” hit new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On October 7, tvN’s “Love in Disguise” soared to its highest ratings yet for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the romance thriller rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent, making it the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Between Steps” also set a new personal record with its latest episode, which climbed to an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

Watch “Love in Disguise” star Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” on Viki below:

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And watch “Between Steps” star Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” below:

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