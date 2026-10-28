October Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of October!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 28 to October 28.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,090,245 for October.

BTS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,488,051, while Lim Young Woong ranked third with a score of 5,066,266.

Yu Jae Seok took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,851,811, and BLACKPINK came in at a close fifth with a score of 4,565,494.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Yu Jae Seok
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Kim Do Yeong
  7. IVE
  8. Son Heung Min
  9. Lee Sun Min
  10. Song Kang
  11. SEVENTEEN
  12. Stray Kids
  13. Koo Kyo Hwan
  14. Park Ji Hoon
  15. CORTIS
  16. Kim You Jung
  17. ENHYPEN
  18. Kim Yeon Kyoung
  19. Lee Seo Jin
  20. ATEEZ
  21. i-dle
  22. EXO
  23. Lee Chan Won
  24. Park Ji Sung
  25. HaHa
  26. Park Ji Hyeon
  27. ILLIT
  28. Joo Woo Jae
  29. LE SSERAFIM
  30. BIGBANG

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

BLACKPINK
BTS
Lim Young Woong
RESCENE
Yu Jae Seok

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read