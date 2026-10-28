October Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of October!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 28 to October 28.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,090,245 for October.

BTS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,488,051, while Lim Young Woong ranked third with a score of 5,066,266.

Yu Jae Seok took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,851,811, and BLACKPINK came in at a close fifth with a score of 4,565,494.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

RESCENE BTS Lim Young Woong Yu Jae Seok BLACKPINK Kim Do Yeong IVE Son Heung Min Lee Sun Min Song Kang SEVENTEEN Stray Kids Koo Kyo Hwan Park Ji Hoon CORTIS Kim You Jung ENHYPEN Kim Yeon Kyoung Lee Seo Jin ATEEZ i-dle EXO Lee Chan Won Park Ji Sung HaHa Park Ji Hyeon ILLIT Joo Woo Jae LE SSERAFIM BIGBANG

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

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