Go Soo Makes A Dashing Return To The Romance Genre After 15 Years In 'Nine To Six'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has shared a new glimpse of Go Soo in character!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

In what marks his first romance drama in 15 years, Go Soo will be playing the role of Park Hyun Tae, a division head who has been newly dispatched to Chronic Motors. Although he evaluates employees based on their abilities and the results they achieve, he also possesses a keen eye for exceptional talent.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the everyday life of the highly competent Park Hyun Tae, whose main focus is work. Even on an airplane, Park Hyun Tae doesn’t stop working, and he looks fully immersed in examining documents on his tablet.

Meanwhile, Park Hyun Tae’s deep gaze and composed demeanor as he interacts with other people hints at the cool-headed nature hidden behind his gentle exterior.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Go Soo in “Parole Examiner Lee” on Viki below:

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