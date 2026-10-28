Kim Hye Yoon Talks About Joining “Good Partner 2” And Her First Lawyer Role

Kim Hye Yoon has shared her thoughts on the upcoming drama “Good Partner 2”!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” will depict the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

Kim Hye Yoon plays Kang Hye Sung, an experienced attorney who is more passionate about divorce cases than anyone else. Aspiring to become a renowned divorce attorney, she finds herself locked in a fierce battle of wits with the legendary Cha Eun Kyung over a divorce case from their very first meeting.

The newly released stills capture the many sides of Kang Hye Sung as she takes on cases in the local community.

Kang Hye Sung begins her career as a lawyer at Chunjeong Law Firm. Her confident smile and sparkling eyes reflect the enthusiasm and self-assurance of someone who believes she can accomplish anything.

However, reality proves far more challenging than she expected as she sets out to handle divorce cases. A constant influx of civil and criminal cases pushes divorce cases to the back burner. Undeterred, she takes to the streets to gather evidence for her clients, demonstrating her determination to resolve cases and her strong sense of responsibility.

Kim Hye Yoon shared her thoughts on joining the second season, saying, “It’s an honor to be part of such a great project. Since I’m joining the cast as a new character, I’m both excited and eager to see how viewers will respond to her.”

She also explained why she chose the project, saying, “I’ve never played a professional in this field before, so I chose this project because I wanted to show viewers a new side of myself through this opportunity.”

Describing her character, Kim Hye Yoon remarked, “She is a character who has experienced hurt and pain but grows after meeting a good partner. Her passion to do well sometimes doesn’t fit the situation, leading her to make mistakes, but she is someone who overcomes them and grows.”

The actress added, “I tried to bring out her passionate and proactive nature as well as the effort she puts into everything she does. Above all, Hye Sung’s bright, sparkling eyes are her signature charm.”

“Good Partner 2” is set to premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” with subtitles below:

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