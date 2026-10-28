Lee Min Ki Stays Sharp On The Job While Becoming More Emotionally Attuned In “Crash 2”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Crash 2” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Min Ki in character!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. The series follows the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they relentlessly pursue criminals on the road.

In Season 2, the T.C.I., which was previously part of Namgang Police Station, expands into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation. With its operations extending nationwide, the team takes on increasingly large-scale traffic crimes.

The newly released stills feature Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki), the brains behind the T.C.I. In one still, Cha Yeon Ho catches the eye with his signature round glasses and neatly trimmed bowl cut.

In contrast to his somewhat quirky appearance, his gaze has grown noticeably sharper as he examines cases. Having struggled with social skills and flexibility in Season 1, will Cha Yeon Ho change as he grows closer to his teammates?

Lee Min Ki remarked, “I’m happy to reconnect with viewers in Season 2 alongside a project, character, actors, and staff I’m fond of.”

Regarding his character, he commented, “His approach to cases remains persistent and levelheaded, but he has also become more emotionally responsive to others. When talking with his teammates, I paid attention to the level of intimacy conveyed through his tone of voice.”

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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