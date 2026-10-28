“The Great Escape: Urban Legends” Announces Premiere Date With First Poster

“The Great Escape: Urban Legends” has unveiled its first poster!

“The Great Escape” is an adventure variety show where the cast works together to solve elaborate escape room challenges. The new season, “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” takes place against the backdrop of bizarre urban legends. Kim Jong Min, Kim Dong Hyun, SUPER JUNIOR’s Shindong, Yoo Byung Jae, Ko Kyung Pyo, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan take on the roles of participants trapped in these urban legends as they attempt to find their way out amid mounting tension.

The teaser poster features mysterious locations captured on CCTV footage. Unidentified silhouettes, a hand reaching out from beneath a manhole cover, shattered glass, and broken tiles create an eerie atmosphere. The tagline, “I want to get out so damn badly,” hints at the situations the cast will face as they find themselves trapped in these urban legends.

“The Great Escape: Urban Legends” will premiere on December 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ko Kyung Pyo in “Love in Contract”:

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And watch Seungkwan in “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki:

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