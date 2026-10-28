Lee Wan And Lee Bo Mi Expecting Their First Child

Actor Lee Wan and his wife are becoming parents!

Earlier on October 24, a Japanese media outlet reported that Lee Wan’s wife and professional golfer Lee Bo Mi is pregnant. According to the report, she shared the news while attending an event in Miki, Japan. “We have a new family member on the way, and I feel grateful. My husband is also very happy,” she said. She also revealed that the baby’s nickname before birth is Lucky and shared, “I imagine the child becoming a golfer and me cheering her on.”

Following the report, Lee Wan’s agency Story J Company confirmed the news on October 28, stating, “Lee Wan’s wife Lee Bo Mi is due to give birth in February, and they are expecting a girl.”

Lee Wan and Lee Bo Mi married in December 2019. Lee Wan made his acting debut in the 2004 SBS drama “Stairway to Heaven” and went on to appear in dramas including “Swallow the Sun” and “Snow White.” He is also known as the younger brother of actress Kim Tae Hee. Lee Bo Mi is a professional golfer who has competed in South Korea and Japan.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Lee Wan in “Our Gap Soon” below:

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