Lee Sung Min Is A Veteran Warrior Who Has Survived Countless Battles In “Sacred Jewel”

Upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has shared a glimpse of Lee Sung Min’s character!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

Lee Sung Min takes on the role of Choi Gu, the leader of the elite Goryeo unit “Yabyeolcho.” A seasoned veteran who has survived countless battles, Choi Gu is appointed to lead the expedition alongside the inexperienced Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun). His face bears the scars of war and the weight of past events, with Lee Sung Min’s commanding performance expected to bring depth to the character’s hardened perspective.

The newly released stills capture Choi Gu with a face marked by the passage of time and a piercing gaze that instantly overwhelms his opponents. Armed with arrows and swords, he exudes the commanding aura of a battlefield general. The scars across his face and his hardened expression hint at the harsh journey Choi Gu has endured through countless battles.

Even rookie soldiers aspired to serve under Choi Gu because they believed that “if you are by Choi Gu’s side, you can survive.” However, after enduring years of war, Choi Gu comes to face the harsh realities of the battlefield. Viewers are left wondering what twists of fate await him as he takes on the dangerous mission of escorting the sacred bead.

“Sacred Jewel” is slated to premiere in December.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sung Min in “Reborn Rich”:

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