Park Sung Woong Talks About His Character In “Sword & Silence,” His High Expectations For The Drama, And More

Park Sung Woong has shared his thoughts on his upcoming historical drama “Sword & Silence”!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Park Sung Woong plays Kim Yu Shin, Silla’s foremost general who is nicknamed the “guardian of the battlefield.” Usually, he has an easygoing personality and gets along comfortably with everyone regardless of rank or status, but the moment he puts on his armor, he transforms into a formidable soldier who moves forward with victory as his sole objective.

Park Sung Woong cited the charm of the character Kim Yu Shin as his reason for choosing to star in the drama. He explained, “Kim Yu Shin is a figure who is very well known in our history, but I also thought there were many aspects of him worth exploring beyond his familiar image.” He added that he was drawn to the opportunity to portray the general’s life and the era in which he lived in depth.

He also expressed his confidence and high expectations for the drama. Park Sung Woong said he felt confident about the project because it marked KBS’s return to epic historical dramas after a long time, and that the drama’s immense scale was another appealing factor. He remarked, “There was no reason not to do it.”

On preparing for the role, he shared, “I prepared physically to handle the battle and action scenes.” He also revealed that he focused on conveying the emotions and depth of the character and strived to naturally convey the character’s gravitas through just a glance or a single line of dialogue. His goal is to portray not only the general’s strength but also the character’s hidden human side.

When asked about the similarities between himself and Kim Yu Shin, Park Sung Woong pointed to their shared emphasis on loyalty between people. He rated his similarity to the character at 70 percent, describing Kim Yu Shin as a principled person who does not waver easily. However, he noted that Kim Yu Shin is not simply a general who charges ahead without looking back, but someone who combines clear judgment with a human side. He added that the general’s strength in shouldering every responsibility is far greater than his own.

Park Sung Woong highlighted “choices” as the key point to watch in “Sword & Silence.” He explained that viewers would find the drama more engaging if they paid attention to what the characters are fighting to protect and the decisions they make. He also expressed confidence that the series offers a variety of highlights, including battle scenes.

Expressing pride in playing Kim Yu Shin in an epic historical drama about Korean history, Park Sung Woong shared his hope that “Sword & Silence” will be remembered as a proud signature work of KBS for a long time.

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)