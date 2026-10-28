Kang Hoon, Lee Yi Dam, And More Embark On A New Chapter In Their Lives In “Happy Anding”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled a new poster!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

The newly released poster features the three members of the comedy trio Asura—Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin)—alongside Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam), Lee Na Yeon (Moon Hee), and Go Ji Young (Yoon Ga Yi). The six characters’ bright expressions accompany the tagline, “All we need right now is one unexpected twist,” hinting at the changes that lie ahead for them.

Kang Tae Gu is the leader of Asura, who has persevered for 10 years out of a sense of responsibility toward his team and a determination to hold on to his dream of becoming a comedian. However, he reaches a turning point in his life when he comes face-to-face with a reality he can no longer ignore. Kim Nam Il struggles to balance his dreams and love as he navigates his relationship with his girlfriend of 10 years, Lee Na Yeon. Han Jun Seo is kind to his teammates but finds it difficult to open his heart to others, adding another layer to the trio’s long-standing relationship.

The arrival of Go Eun Young, an enthusiastic fan of the comedy trio, brings further changes to the characters’ relationships. Her younger sister Go Ji Young adds energy to the story with her free-spirited personality, while Lee Na Yeon begins to reconsider her choices as she confronts the realities of her long-term relationship with Kim Nam Il.

Director Jung Ji Hyun explained that he approached the drama as a story everyone could relate to, saying, “I think we have all had a time when we held on to a reckless yet dazzling dream.” He added that the drama centers not only on the comedy trio but also on each character’s journey toward closing one chapter of their life and moving toward a new tomorrow.

Writer Ahn Ah Reum added that she wanted to convey an encouraging message through the drama, saying, “We don’t know whether the thing waiting at the end will be a ‘hello’ greeting that marks a new beginning or a ‘goodbye’ farewell. Whatever the outcome may be, isn’t it okay to throw yourself into something wholeheartedly at least once?”

“Happy Anding” will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Yi Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

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