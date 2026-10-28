Watch: Jonathan, Patricia, And More Bring Hilarious Sibling Reactions In “My Sibling’s Romance 2” Teasers

Wavve has unveiled hilarious new teasers for its upcoming dating reality show “My Sibling’s Romance 2”!

First aired in March 2024, “My Sibling’s Romance” is a family-meddling dating show where siblings help each other find romantic partners. Its fresh format combines romance with family dynamics, offering both entertaining moments and heartfelt emotions that set it apart from other dating reality shows. For the second season, original panelists Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, i-dle’s Miyeon, Jonathan, and Patricia will return.

The three newly released teasers show Jonathan and Patricia, as well as “My Sibling’s Romance” Season 1 contestants Park Jae Hyung and Park Se Seung, reacting candidly as they witness their siblings’ romantic moments firsthand.

While watching Patricia’s date with Jae Hyung, Jonathan squeezes his eyes shut just as the two appear to be on the verge of a kiss, perfectly capturing the sentiment, “Romance to outsiders, horror to siblings.”

In another teaser, Jonathan recreates Kang Dong Won’s iconic umbrella scene from the film “Temptation of Wolves” in an attempt to create a romantic atmosphere, but Patricia bursts out laughing at his antics. The tagline perfectly sums up the moment: “Romantic comedy to outsiders, just comedy to siblings.”

Meanwhile, in the teaser featuring Jae Hyung and Se Seung, Jae Hyung watches in shock as another man suddenly appears in Se Seung’s room while she hurriedly hides a different man behind the door. The unexpected scene leaves him spitting out the orange juice he’s drinking.

“My Sibling’s Romance 2” will premiere in November.

Watch the first season of “My Sibling’s Romance” on Viki below!

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