Kim Myung Min Is The Feared Master Of A Killer Organization In New Film “Tristes Tropiques”

Kim Myung Min has shared his thoughts on returning to the big screen for the first time in seven years with the upcoming film “Tristes Tropiques”!

“Tristes Tropiques” follows members of a killer organization of the same name who grew up like brothers under their master. After his death, the members vow bloody revenge as suspicions begin to grow among them.

Kim Myung Min plays the “Master,” a wise man of the jungle who commands fear from everyone around him. As the absolute ruler of the tropics, he is also the founder of the killer organization Tristes Tropiques, which he established after taking in abandoned children.

The Master is a merciless and cold-blooded figure who never reveals his emotions, and Kim Myung Min is said to have undergone an intensive preparation process to fully embody the character. In addition to transforming his appearance with white hair that accentuates his chilling aura, he delivers his English lines with a blend of New Zealand and Australian accents, further enhancing the character’s mysterious and exotic presence.

Furthermore, in line with director Park Hoon Jung’s vision for “elegant yet restrained action that flows like a dance,” Kim Myung Min underwent extensive training to perfect the movements of a master whose fluid grace conceals deadly lethality.

Kim Myung Min’s return to film comes seven years after his appearance in “The Battle of Jangsari” in 2019. His reunion with director Park Hoon Jung also marks their first collaboration in nine years, since the 2017 film “V.I.P.”

Kim Myung Min expressed his deep trust in the director, saying, “Working with director Park Hoon Jung is always enjoyable. ‘Tristes Tropiques’ is the culmination of everything he has learned over the years, a work into which he has poured everything he has to offer.”

Describing his character, he explained, “The Master is the jungle, and the jungle is the Master. He is merciless yet thoroughly rational.”

Cinematographer Kim Young Ho also praised the actor’s performance, saying, “Kim Myung Min’s action scenes showcase immense destructive power, speed, and brutality, but his acting conveys a sense of stillness within motion. That is what makes the Master an even more formidable character.”

“Tristes Tropiques” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Min in “Your Honor”:

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