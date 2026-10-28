“Sword & Silence” Director Praises Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, And More For Their Outstanding Performances

The director of KBS 2TV’s upcoming epic historical drama “Sword & Silence” has shared more insights into the drama!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, director Kim Yeong Jo shared the intention behind the project and key points to look forward to.

Kim Yeong Jo focused on how figures from the Three Kingdoms and Tang dynasty influenced one another and reshaped the international political landscape. Explaining why he decided to direct the drama, he said, “I felt that the process through which someone’s decisions can determine the survival or downfall of a nation had a significant message for Koreans living today.” In particular, he highlighted the Kim Chun Chu family’s devotion to their country and King Munmu’s decision to launch a preemptive attack against Tang as important parts of the story.

To portray approximately 40 years of history across 28 episodes, the director focused on condensing the characters and themes. “I focused on the process of building a nation and the key figures involved,” he explained, adding that the drama explores how Silla differed from Goguryeo and Baekje, as well as what it took for people from different backgrounds to come together as one community.

Special consideration was also given to the casting of the lead actors. Regarding Lee Hyun Wook, who plays Kim Pom Min, the future King Munmu, Kim Yeong Jo remarked, “With his expressive eyes, he can portray the journey of Kim Pom Min, an unfinished figure who grows into a fully realized king.”

Regarding Jang Hyuk, who plays Yeon Gaesomun, the director said, “I thought he was the perfect fit for the role because he possesses both intense charisma and a boyish innocence.”

He also praised Kim Kang Woo, who plays Kim Chun Chu, for “beautifully portraying the inner struggles of a character who endures tremendous hardship and sacrifice,” and Park Sung Woong, who plays Kim Yu Shin, for delivering “outstanding performances with tremendous charisma every time he appears on screen.”

The battle scenes were among the sequences the director devoted the most effort to. Kim Yeong Jo explained that he sought to portray both the crises facing Silla at the time and the characters’ psychological states through the battles that unfold as Kim Pom Min grows. He particularly emphasized that viewers will be able to see, through the course of these battles, the trials that shaped the king who ultimately unified the Three Kingdoms.

However, the story will not focus solely on Silla’s victory. The perspectives and choices of key figures from Goguryeo, Baekje, and Tang will also receive significant attention. According to Kim Yeong Jo, viewers will be able to empathize with characters from opposing sides as well.

The director identified “heroes,” “blood,” and “unification” as the three keywords that run throughout the drama. He explained, “‘Sword & Silence’ is a story about the blood shed by heroes as Silla embraced the people of Goguryeo and Baekje, fought alongside them against Tang, and strove to become one nation.” He added, “I hope this drama will be remembered as a work that expands the scope of epic historical dramas.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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While waiting, watch Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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