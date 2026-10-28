CNBLUE's Lee Jung Shin And Oh Se Young's Relationship Begins With A Misunderstanding In 'What A Boss Wants'

MBN’s upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared a new glimpse of Oh Se Young and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin’s dynamic!

Based on the web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Lee Jung Shin will play the role of Moon Tae Kyung, a pediatrician who is not only remarkably skilled at his job but also possesses a thoughtful, caring personality. Whenever Lee Eun Chae finds herself in a difficult situation, the dependable Moon Tae Kyung steps up to help her out.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Moon Tae Kyung and Oh Se Young’s memorable first encounter. While rushing hurriedly through a hospital lobby, Lee Eun Chae accidentally collides with Moon Tae Kyung, who picks up her bag for her. When the affable Moon Tae Kyung speaks to Lee Eun Chae while handing over the bag she dropped, she misunderstands his friendly gesture and, startled, runs away from him in shock.

After this first meeting in the hospital lobby, the two wind up crossing paths again through a series of chance encounters. As a result, they gradually grow closer and closer, and eventually, Moon Tae Kyung even learns her secret: that she is leading a double life as “Soo,” the vocalist of the indie band India Red. While happily singing her heart out on stage, Lee Eun Chae spots Moon Tae Kyung in the audience and flashes a subtle smile at him.

The newfound closeness between the two characters is also visible as they grab a meal together. Lee Eun Chae beams when Moon Tae Kyung says something kind, and his gaze as he smiles back at her is full of warm interest.

“What a Boss Wants” premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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