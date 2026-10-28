Watch: Kim Hyun Jin Makes A Secret Deal With Vampire Han Su A In Trailer For 'Francesca Next Door'

Upcoming drama “Francesca Next Door” (also known as “Next Seat, Francesca”) has unveiled its main trailer and poster!

“Francesca Next Door” is a spin-off that expands the universe of the hit 2005 MBC sitcom “Hello, Francesca.” While retaining the original’s unique premise of vampires living among humans, the new drama is a teen romance that shifts the setting to a high school.

The newly released poster introduces viewers to Pi Na Young (Han Su A), a vampire who struggles to adapt to the human world after transferring schools from Romania. Seated next to her is class president Jang Woo Joo, while Yoo Hyeol (Lee Seung Gyu), another vampire hiding his identity at school, stands behind them.

The caption teases, “The sweet yet deadly romance of high-teen vampires begins!”

Meanwhile, the drama’s main trailer begins with Pi Na Young transferring to Jang Woo Joo’s school, where her chaotic adventures begin. Although her butler (Yoo Young Woo) warns her that she must never let anyone find out that she’s a vampire, she inadvertently winds up revealing her true nature to a terrified Jang Woo Joo.

As Jang Woo Joo and Pi Na Young forge a secret agreement, Yoo Hyeol says, “After a taste of blood, [they’ll] only look like prey in your eyes.” Sure enough, when Jang Woo Joo gets a nosebleed, Pi Na Young’s suppressed instincts rise to the surface as she quietly pleads, “Just one bite.”

The trailer also features a cameo by Shim Hye Jin, the “original Francesca” from the 2005 sitcom. Dressed in all black, she offers Pi Na Young some heartfelt advice, saying, “Francesca, I hope you don’t make the same mistake I did.” The trailer then ends with Pi Na Young declaring, “I’ll be the one to decide what this feeling is.”

“Francesca Next Door” will premiere on Wavve November 6.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” on Viki below:

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And watch Han Su A in “First Lady” below:

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